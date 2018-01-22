Nia Jax Comments On Why Ronda Rousey Would Be An Amazing Addition To The WWE Roster

In an interview with The Daily Mirror, Nia Jax commented on several topics, including why former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey would be an amazing addition to the WWE roster. Here is what she had to say:



“Of course. Ronda actually started a women’s revolution outside of WWE. She was the first woman to main event a UFC pay-per-view. That’s huge. Her coming over to the WWE and showing our talent what she can do here and probably showing some of us how to do different things, it would be amazing, I would definitely welcome it, you know? I don’t know if she has ever faced anybody like some of our girls, who are extremely athletic and have insane talent, so I think it would kind of be an awakening for her as well.”