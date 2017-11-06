Nia Jax Explains Her Absence From WWE

Nia Jax recently did an interview with The UK Mirror. Here are the highlights:

During the time this has been filmed Nia you’ve had some time away from the ring, I believe to rest and heal from an injury, but it has still been a very impressive six months for you, with dominant performances on Raw and at pay-per-view.

“Thank you. Well actually I had live events off for the last couple of weeks because that’s just how it worked out, for cycling and stuff, so I got a little rest from TV because I wasn’t in anything storyline-wise, so I had a little rest there. But yeah, it’s been great. I love what we do, I love the storytelling, especially being such a different character and obviously a different size than everybody, we get to play on that and it’s always cool to see where we can go in the ring.”

Do you think fans will get to see a different side to you then on Total Divas?

“Yes, definitely. They will definitely see something completely different. On Raw I’m the big mean girl who goes and beats everybody up, on Total Divas they will see a softer vulnerable side of me that definitely isn’t see on Raw. And some very goofy stuff between Alexa and I. Team Rude is definitely in full effect.”