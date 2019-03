Nia Jax responded to a fan on Twitter that was critical of her weight and health. The fan ended up deleting the tweet but here is Nia’s response:

Nobody is telling anyone to be OK with it. Not everyone has the same DNA. Yes, I struggle with my weight, but I constantly work out, go to the doctor for regular check ups, I am a VERY healthy athlete. My job requires me to be! People have their own health journey, don’t judge! https://t.co/TqLHEkYnYQ

