Nia Jax Says RAW Is Hers Now, Aiden English On His Spotlight, New SmackDown Stars Slow Motion Video

– Below is slow motion video of the new WWE SmackDown Superstars from last night’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of SmackDown:

– Nia Jax took to Twitter after Charlotte Flair was sent to the SmackDown brand last night and claimed RAW as hers. Nia is now competing in a RAW women’s division that features Mickie James, Alexa Bliss, Emma, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Paige, Summer Rae and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley coming out of the “Superstar Shakeup” event. She wrote the following:

– We noted before that Aiden English was set for a push following the departure of his Vaudevillains partner Simon Gotch. English appeared on this week’s SmackDown with a bit of a character change but lost a match to Tye Dillinger, who just came to SmackDown last week. English wrote the following after last night’s SmackDown loss:

The spotlight will be mine. This encore's going to shine. #DramaKing #SDLive — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) April 12, 2017

He also wrote the following over the weekend about a “new me” coming soon: