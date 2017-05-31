Nia Jax Takes Shot At WWE RAW, Becky Lynch Comments On Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match
Published On 05/31/2017 | News
– Nia Jax commented on the announcement of a Smackdown Live women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and also took a shot at the RAW brand in the process:
Wow! First ever Money in the Bank Women's Ladder Match! Amazing how #SmackdownLive uses their ENTIRE women roster every Tuesday! 🙌🏽
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) May 31, 2017
– Becky Lynch also commented on the announcement with the following message:
Make a little more history. Fight my way to the top of a ladder. Win money in the bank. Sounds like something I'd do. #Beckygotbank pic.twitter.com/juj8Cuwo9Z
— Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 31, 2017