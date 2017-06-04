Nia Jax Talks Self-Confidence (Photo), WWE Star In Pizza Commercial, Fans On Undertaker Rivals

– Sasha Banks tweeted this new commercial from DiGiorno Pizza that she was featured in to promote WrestleMania 33.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is The Undertaker’s greatest rival – WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Hal of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane, Mankind, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, WWE Champion Randy Orton, Roman Reigns or Batista. As of this writing, 31% went with HBK while 20% voted for Lesnar, 14% for Kane, 10% for Reigns, 8% for Triple H, 8% for Mankind, 6% for Austin and 2% for Batista.

– Nia Jax is getting a lot of attention on social media after posting the following on self-confidence and living healthy earlier today: