Nia Jax Warns Tamina Snuka, Dusty Rhodes Talks War Games Creation (Video), WWE Stock

– WWE posted this video of late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes talking about how he created the WarGames match years ago. Tonight’s WWE NXT episode should include updates on the NXT “Takeovr: WarGames” event during Survivor Series weekend.

– WWE stock was down 2.31% today, closing at $21.55 per share. Today’s high was $22.05 and the low was $21.22.

– Nia Jax indicated on Twitter that she will be part of the RAW women’s team at Survivor Series for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. The team currently features Captain Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks and Bayley. The SmackDown team will feature Captain Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka, Charlotte Flair, Carmella and Naomi. Nia tweeted the following today in response to a tweet from SmackDown Women’s Champion and Tamina: