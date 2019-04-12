Nia Jax will be out of action for a while due to injury.

According to a report today by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Jax will need to undergo surgery to repair ACL tears in both of her knees.

There’s no word yet on how long Jax will be out of action, but it can take up to nine months before the full range of motion and stability is regained in the knee joint. This, however, would be a worst-case scenario so she could return to action a lot sooner.

Jax tweeted a photo of herself on Friday and captioned it, “I’ll be gone for a while. Here’s something to remember me by.”

Jax last wrestled on Sunday at WrestleMania 35, where she partnered with Tamina in a Fatal 4-Way Match against The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection, The IIconics, and Natalya and Beth Phoenix. The IIconics won the match to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.