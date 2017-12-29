Nick Aldis Says He Wants Storytelling Instead Of Moves To Be The Emphasis In Wrestling

Nick Aldis spoke with the Huffington Post’s Arm Drag Takedown Podcast for a new interview. Here are the highlights:

On his manager Austin Idol’s wrestling career:

“Some through his own, personal decisions and some of it through circumstances, he never broke the mainstream, national stage. In-ring, he did great work for a heavyweight of that era. His promos were on the money. His work was great. Obviously he had a great physique. He presents a package which, if you put it in a different set of circumstances, he’s up there with Hogan and anybody else.”

On reintroducing an emphasis on storytelling instead of moves:

“[Wrestling] got hoodwinked into thinking the most important thing in our business was the match in the ring. I got into this to tell stories and to get people invested into characters and emotion. I wanted to be an entertainer! I wanted to be able to indulge in all the things pro wrestling provides which ‘real sports’ don’t.”