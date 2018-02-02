Nick Aldis Set To Defend NWA Title 20 Times Over 60 Days

The National Wrestling Alliance sent out the following:

THE NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE and IDOLMANIA SPORTS MANAGEMENT PRESENTS THE ALDIS CRUSADE WITH TEN POUNDS OF GOLD

In an announcement made today via video, the current, reigning and defending NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis is embarking on a unique challenge with the famed Ten Pounds of Gold. Starting on Sunday, February 11th at Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, Nick Aldis is setting out to reestablish the idea of the traveling Worlds Heavyweight Champion. The gauntlet Aldis plans to run entitled the Aldis Crusade with Ten Pound of Gold will see the champion defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship over sixty days against twenty plus different opponents across different continents from North America, Europe and Asia.