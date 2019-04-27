Nick Aldis Talks About Not Getting A Chance In WWE

NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis recently did an interview with SportingNews.com and talked about not getting a chance in WWE:

“I’m not alone in this but there’s a lot of people who thought I’d end up in WWE or at least have an opportunity and I didn’t get a sniff. It was a tough pill to swallow at the time and I wasn’t really sure what I was going to do next. Marty and I spoke all the time but it was when I finally checked my pride and checked my ego. For the first time, I was looking up to him and being inspired by what he was doing whereas up until that point, it had always been the other way around because I had always gotten an opportunity before he had and then I would always try to help open the door for him wherever I could. I had found myself looking at what he had done by going out on his own and producing his own vignettes and creating this whole character and really creating one of the most iconic characters of the last decade. I started going, ‘Yeah, that’s the real work.’”