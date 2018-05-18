Nick Aldis To Make ROH Debut

Ring Of Honor Wrestling sent out the following:



NWA Worlds Champion To Make ROH Debut In Edinburgh



One of the UK’s biggest stars makes his ROH debut to face one of the world’s hottest teams when NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis makes his long-awaited Ring of Honor debut teaming with a partner of Ring of Honor’s choosing to take on the Young Bucks in Edinburgh as part of Honor United!



NWA WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION NICK ALDIS & ??? vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)



Aldis, who has held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship since December 2017, was seen in the front row of Supercard of Honor cheering on a man he grew up with, Marty Scurll, in his ROH World Title Main Event match. Aldis has been none-too-happy with “The American Nightmare” Cody and sees this as an opportunity to get something out of potentially accepting the NWA Title match at All In.

The Young Bucks have their sights set on picking up a big tag team win but must do so on the home turf of Aldis! The Bucks have made it clear following a recent ROH World Tag Team Title shot against The Briscoes that they want another opportunity and a win against a team with the international accolades that Aldis brings would put them right back in title competition! Similarly, a win for Aldis and his mystery partner would immediately put them right in the thick of not only the ROH World Tag Team Championship hunt but also the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team hunt, as the Bucks face EVIL and SANADA for those titles on June 9!



Who will win this first-time tag team clash? Join us to find out when Honor United – Edinburgh broadcasts LIVE for HonorClub!



For those outside the UK, all three live events will be broadcast LIVE for all HonorClub members!



HONOR UNITED – EDINBURGH

MAY 24TH, 2018 – 7 PM GMT BELL TIME

EDINBURGH CORN EXCHANGE

10 NEW MARKET ROAD

EDINBURGH



MAIN EVENT



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY & ADAM PAGE



THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, VINNY MARSEGLIA, & TK O’RYAN) vs. ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE, JAY LETHAL, & JAY LETHAL



IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (EVIL & SANADA) vs. THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN)



NWA WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION NICK ALDIS & ??? vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)



SHANE TAYLOR vs. SCORPIO SKY



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. KENNY KING



SIGNED TO APPEAR:

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG

WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPION SUMIE SAKAI

TENILLE DASHWOOD

“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN

BULLY RAY

TORU YANO