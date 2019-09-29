Nick Jackson Talks About Risky Spots From AEW All Out

During an interview with BleacherReport.com, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks talked about the team’s ladder match against the Lucha Brothers at All Out:

“We probably almost went too far. There was a point where I almost died when the ladder was tossed and I clipped the top rope with my feet and went through the table. And one minute later, Matt landed awkwardly on his side when Penta pushed the ladder. Those two things weren’t supposed to go down that way, but when they did go completely wrong, that’s when I was thinking ‘I hope fans are not thinking this is too much.’”

“…I think it was my idea to end the feud with a ladder match. We just didn’t know what we were going to name it at the time. (AEW owner) Tony (Khan) loved the idea to do a ladder match at the end. We knew if we had a ladder match with these guys it would be nuts because we’ve had ladder matches before but we’d never had a ladder match with two of the craziest wrestlers in the business today.”

“We knew if we got them in a ladder match, it would probably make history. And here we are now.”