Nicole Bass Passes Away At 52

Former WWE and ECW talent Nicole Bass has passed away at the age of 52.

A friend of Nicole’s made a Facebook post, seen below, on Nicole’s official page earlier and noted that she became very sick a few days ago and after being hospitalized, they were told today there was nothing else that could be done for her. Dave Meltzer reported on F4Wonline.com that Bass suffered a massive stroke earlier in the week and never recovered.

The former pro bodybuilder began working with ECW in 1998 before debuting as Sable’s bodyguard at WrestleMania 15 in 1999. Bass had a few feuds in WWE before leaving the company after filing a lawsuit claiming she was sexually assaulted by Steve “Brooklyn Brawler” Lombardi backstage. The case went to court in 2003 but was dismissed. Bass worked some indies after her WWE run but had been quiet in recent years. Meltzer also noted that she had suffered health problems for the past decade.

You can see videos of Bass in ECW and WWE below:

Below is the post from Nicole’s friend