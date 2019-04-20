Nikki Bella Addresses Her Status In Wrestling

During her recent podcast, Nikki Bella commented on her status in the wrestling business:

“Yes, everyone, I am retired. Right now I feel like I need to prioritise my life and my companies: Bella Radici Winery, Birdiebee Clothing Line and Nicole and Brizee. They’re number one, as well as this podcast, because I love connecting with you in my life.”

“I’m 35, and that is how I want to think of it, so yes [I’m still retired]. But if Stephanie McMahon wants to call me out, you damn right I will get back in that ring and take my boss on.”