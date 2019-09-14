Nikki Bella Addresses Rumor, WWE Legend Added To FOX Debut

– During her recent podcast, Nikki Bella addressed a rumor that her and Brie were trying to get pregnant at the same time:

“It’s weird, guys. And I know what some people are saying. But like, I am not craving babies whatsoever right now. I’m just I’m enjoying my career. I’m enjoying my life. I’m enjoying my midriffs. Brie, and I know I’ve said it before, is an amazing form of birth control. Like her and Bird. I’m with them all the time, and I just don’t want that right now.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been added to the Smackdown on FOX debut lineup: