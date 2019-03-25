Nikki Bella Announces Retirement From Wrestling

On the season finale of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella announced her retirement from wrestling. Nikki said the following to her family during the European tour last fall:

“I just feel like I’m too old for that travel. That travel was really, really rough. So I realized, I was like, ‘Why am I doing this anymore?’ I don’t feel good and I can’t — I mean, the girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey.”

Despite being retired from wrestling, Nikki and Brie Bella are starting up their own podcast.

Nikki also “confirmed” her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev on social media.