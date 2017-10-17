Nikki Bella – DWTS Update For This Week, Emma On Her WWE TLC Match (Video), Jake Roberts

– Above is video of Emma talking to Charly Caruso after this week’s WWE RAW, which saw she and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss lose to Mickie James and Bayley. Emma says she doesn’t need good luck going into Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view because Asuka needs to realize this isn’t WWE NXT. Emma goes on and says she’s about to cause the upset of the century.

– WWE announced the following on this week’s Dancing With The Stars performance on Nikki Bella for Disney Night:

Nikki Bella jazzes up Disney Night on "Dancing with the Stars" After a colorful, Disney-inspired jazz dance, Nikki Bella is still in the running for the Mirror Ball Trophy on "Dancing with the Stars." She's officially made it to the halfway point of Season 25 of ABC's reality hit! A beaming Nikki danced a jazz routine to "Remember Me" from the upcoming Pixar animated movie "Coco." She received a season-high 27 on Disney Night after tapping into her Mexican roots for the dance. "It was so joyous, it was full of fun, it had all the flavors of Mexico," judge Len Goodman said. "You know what? It was your best dance!" The upcoming movie already holds a special place in Nikki's heart, not just because of her Mexican heritage. "All my nieces and nephews call me 'Coco.' That's what's makes dancing to 'Coco' so much better," she said. "It's like a perfect match!"

– Below is video from this week’s WWE Story Time episode with WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts talking about playing shower pranks with his snake: