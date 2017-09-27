Nikki Bella – DWTS Update, Xavier Woods Streams During Match (Video), The Hype Bros Argue Backstage (Video)

– As seen on this week’s WWE SmackDown, the problems between Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder continued and caused them to lose to The Usos after earlier issuing a challenge for the match. In the Fallout video above, an argument between The Hype Bros interrupts Dasha Fuentes’ interview with Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. Gable talks about how he’s learned more from Shelton in their short time together than he has in his entire career with WWE so far. Benjamin praises Gable and says he has one of the biggest futures in WWE when the argument takes over. Benjamin and Gable approach The Hype Bros but they aren’t trying to hear they have to say. Gable says to let them bicker because it’s a good luck for them. Gable and Benjamin walk off while Mojo yells about getting back on the same page again because that’s all that matters. It looks like we might see Gable & Benjamin vs. Ryder & Rawley next week.

– Nikki Bella survived another elimination on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars on Tuesday night after surviving the first elimination on Monday night. WWE posted the following on making it through the double elimination week and what’s next:

Nikki Bella sambas through double elimination week on “Dancing with the Stars” With an early double elimination week in the history books, which included dancing two different routines on back-to-back nights, Nikki Bella is still in the running for the Mirror Ball Trophy on Season 25 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” After Monday’s Viennese Waltz and a judges’ score of 21 combined with viewer votes, Nikki was safe on Tuesday’s Latin Night, where she danced the samba to this summer’s hit, “Despacito.” The samba scored her an 18 from the judges, so Nikki still needs your votes before an elimination on next Monday’s “Guilty Pleasures” Night. Call 1-800-868-3409 up to 60 minutes after the show, or vote online at dwtsvote.abc.go.com up to 24 hours after the show. Nikki – the only Latina in the competition – nixed her nerves about getting close to professional partner Artem Chigvintsev for the sexy samba and donned a curve-hugging purple outfit and matching sparkly lipstick. But the judges weren’t sold on her sultry look and dance, which kicked off Latin Night. Judge Len Goodman said he wasn’t keen on all the gyrating. “You’ve got to use your feet and your legs a little stronger so you get the samba bounce action, which it was lacking,” he said. Judge Bruno Tonioli was a bit easier on The Bella Twin: “Once you got going, you got going nicely,” Tonioli commented. “The timing was a little bit off, but the look was on.” During her post-dance interview with co-host Erin Andrews, Nikki said she particularly enjoyed her second dance of the week. “Being a Latina, I love Latin night,” Nikki said. “I think my hips get a little too out of control. I get a little too excited, so I do kind of lose the form, and I think I just go into Nicole’s own little rhythm, so I have to work on that.” Call to vote for Nikki toll-free at 1-800-868-3409. (Save this number, as it will be Nikki and Artem’s number to dial each week!) Note, only your first 12 votes count, and phonelines stay open for only 60 minutes after the finish of “Dancing with the Stars” in your local time zone. You can also vote online 12 times at dwtsvote.abc.go.com up to 24 hours after the end of the show. See Nikki next Monday when “Dancing with the Stars” returns to ABC at 8/7 C.

– Speaking of The Hype Bros losing to The Usos on SmackDown, the match took place as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day sat in the front row and taunted their Hell In a Cell opponents. Below is Xavier Woods’ Facebook Live stream that he filmed during the match. As noted, The Usos vs. The New Day will now take place inside the Cell structure.