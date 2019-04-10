Nikki Bella Has A Message For John Cena’s New Girlfriend

During her latest podcast, Nikki Bella commented on John Cena’s new girlfriend:

“I’m just going to come out and say it. You all have seen John’s paparazzi pics. For some of you who don’t know who John is, he’s my ex-fiancé. We’ve been broken up for like, a year now. But he was spotted with a new mystery woman and everyone has been blowing up my phone, trying to get to my PR to get my reaction. Everyone wants to know what I’ve been thinking and I haven’t said anything yet, so let me just put it out there.”

“I felt bad for John. I felt bad because I felt like I embarrassed him, I felt like I disappointed him, and I have to live with a lot of that stuff and it’s been tough. If you guys only knew how much therapy I’ve been in.”

“But let me tell you, she breaks his heart? I will rack-attack her in a heartbeat. Still protective of that man.”