Nikki Bella & John Cena Seen Together In Australia

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Nikki Bella stated in a recent media appearance that she’s single for now as she isn’t ready to date quite yet after splitting with John Cena. She also noted that they don’t talk anymore.

However, there is a photo going around online that shows Cena and Bella together while in Australia for the WWE Super Show-Down event. The photo was taken as they were seen together at a shopping center in Melbourne, Australia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR