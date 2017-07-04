Nikki Bella On If She Is Retired From Wrestling, Fans Sing Shinsuke Nakamura’s Theme After SmackDown (Video)

– During an interview with a New York radio station promoting the return of Total Divas on E!, Nikki Bella addressed rumors that she is retiring from wrestling.

“There was a lot of speculation that I was retiring, but WWE is my home. I’m a lifer. John likes to say that and me too. I am WWE for life. I don’t ever want to retire,” Nikki said.

“I need to take some time for healing, but that’s why I will never say the word ‘retirement,’ because you will see me back in the ring. And I hope the day you see me back in the ring is with my twin sister.”

– Following SmackDown LIVE on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida, fans were singing new Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song as they left the Amway Center.