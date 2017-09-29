Chris Jericho Show Returning (Video), Nikki Bella On John Cena Attending DWTS, Birthdays

– Above is video of Nikki Bella reacting to this week’s Dancing With The Stars episodes, the first double elimination week which she survived. Nikki says she wants to make the Bella Army proud but she really wants to learn. She also reveals that John Cena will be there for next Monday’s episode.

– Former WWE star David Sammartino turns 57 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Tajiri turns 47. Also, today would have been the 82nd birthday of wrestling legend Skandor Akbar.

– Season 2 of “But I’m Chris Jericho” will premiere on Thursday, December 7th from CBC Comedy. Below is the trailer: