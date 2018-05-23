Nikki Bella On Reports About Her Relationship With John Cena

As noted earlier this week that PEOPLE is reporting that John Cena and Nikki Bella are back together after calling off their engagement a month ago. It was noted in the article that they never stopped talking to each other, and only took some space on their scheduled wedding weekend.
Nikki took to Twitter to react to the report by writing the following on her official Twitter account:
The lies… damn can make a girl want to hide… these articles are so incorrect. One day I would love to meet these “sources.” N
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 22, 2018