Nikki Bella On Taking Time Off From WWE, Says This Is Not Goodbye

We noted before how Nikki Bella and John Cena have been removed from all WWE live events and pay-per-view listings through this summer, including the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. Cena is taking time off to work on non-WWE projects, including a few movies, but there has been talk of Nikki taking time away from WWE to deal with her nagging neck injuries.

It appears Nikki just confirmed her time off on Twitter this afternoon as she wrote the following:

This isn't goodbye, just need time to heal. When the day is right I will be back and hopefully then…. BRIE MODE will be ACTIVATED!… pic.twitter.com/3OB6QjUnvU — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017