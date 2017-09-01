Nikki Bella On When She Plans On Returning To The Ring (Video)

Nikki Bella is promoting the new season of Total Bellas, but she’s not done inside the WWE ring if you ask her.

Nikki has been out of action since WrestleMania 33, where John Cena proposed to her after the duo defeated The Miz and Maryse. According to Nikki, she wants to return alongside her twin sister.

“I really want to make a comeback with Brie,” Nikki said in an interview with Inside the Ropes during SummerSlam weekend. “I’m obviously still waiting on my neck to heal, so 2018 is going to be the time we come back. I’d like 2017, but I don’t know if that can happen. That’s the thing that sucks about bones. It’s like ‘grow! come on.’”

Nikki, however, said that her neck surgery last year will prevent her from ever returning to the ring on a full-time basis.

“Unfortunately because of my neck, my surgeon doesn’t even want me to come back. But he said you definitely can’t ever be full-time again,” she said. “We saw that when I came back at Summerslam and went full-time until WrestleMania, I ended up getting injured two weeks before that. It’s tough on my body.”