WWE UK Competitors Work Live Events (Photos), Nikki Bella Photo Shoot Video, WWE RAW Rating

– Above is behind-the-scenes video from Nikki Bella’s recent Life & Style magazine photo shoot, which took place inside the home she shares with fiance John Cena.

– The final rating for Monday’s post-Payback WWE RAW was a 1.99, down from last week’s 2.04 rating for the go-home show. As noted, RAW drew 2.87 million viewers this week, down from last week’s 3.007 million viewers. This is the first time the RAW rating has dropped below a 2.0 this year.

– The WWE UK competitors are working SmackDown live events on the current international tour. Thursday’s show in Glasgow saw WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, Wolfgang and Trent Seven defeat Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and Tyson T-Bone. Tonight’s show in Cardiff saw Bate, Seven and Mark Andrews defeat Conners, Dunne and James Drake in what many called the match of the night. Below are some photos: