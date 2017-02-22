Nikki Bella Post-SmackDown Video, WWE Network Collections, Braun Strowman

– As seen on last night’s WWE SmackDown, the Falls Count Anywhere match between Nikki Bella and Natalya ended when Maryse attacked Nikki with a pole, allowing Natalya to get the win. This was done to help build to Nikki and John Cena vs. Maryse and The Miz at WrestleMania 33. In the Fallout video below, Nikki seems to be in pain as she’s checked on by a trainer after the attack from Maryse.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans the biggest and baddest current WWE Superstar – Big Show, Brock Lesnar, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman or The Undertaker. As of this writing, 44% went with Braun while 25% went with Lesnar, 19% for Taker, 10% for Corbin and 2% for Show.

– The running WWE Network Collection on 2017 WWE Hall of Famers will be updated this Friday at 10am EST with four episodes on Diamond Dallas Page. A new Collection on WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 79, will also be uploaded on Friday at 10am EST.