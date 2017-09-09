Nikki Bella Rehearses For DWTS (Photo), Fans On Asuka, Charlotte Pick Of The Week

– Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with Charlotte Flair plugging this week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on 22 years of WCW Monday Nitro.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the best chance at handing Asuka her first loss in WWE – Charlotte Flair, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Bayley, Nia Jax, Emma, SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, Becky Lynch or other. As of this writing, 38% voted for Flair while 22% went with Lynch, 12% for other, 9% for Bliss, 7% for Nia and 5% for Banks.

– Nikki Bella posted the following as she and professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev prepare for the live Dancing with The Stars premiere on September 18th: