Nikki Bella Reportedly Joining “Dancing with the Stars”

According to a report by People, Nikki Bella has been cast in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

A source tells People that Nikki and Drew Scott of the HGTV series Property Brothers have both signed onto compete on the upcoming season of ABC’s long-running reality dance competition series.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres opposite Raw on Monday, Sept. 18.

Nikki would be the third wrestler to compete on Dancing with the Stars, following Stacy Keibler and Chris Jericho.

In early 2006, Keibler, competed in the second season of the show, alongside her dance partner, Tony Dovolani. Keibler was eliminated in the final episode, coming in third to NFL legend Jerry Rice, who placed second in the final round of the competition, and singer Drew Lachey, the winner of the season. Two of the judges, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman, felt Keibler should have at least placed second. Oddsmakers had also considered her the favorite to win the competition.

Jericho competed on season 12 in spring 2011, alongside Cheryl Burke. He was the fifth contestant eliminated on the show.