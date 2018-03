WWE held a live event on Friday in New York City, NY at the Madison Square Garden. At the event, Brock Lesnar faced Kane and Brown Strowman for the Universal Championship. Lesnar retained his title in five minutes.

Also at this event, John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated Elias and Sonya Deville in a Mixed Tag Team Match. This marked Bella’s first match since the Royal Rumble PPV in January.