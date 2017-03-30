Nikki Bella Reveals Injury From Last Week, Her Status For WrestleMania (Videos)

Above and below are the latest videos from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel documenting John Cena and Nikki Bella’s Road to WrestleMania 33 as they prepare to face The Miz and Maryse.

Nikki revealed that she went in for x-rays at Tampa General Hospital on Wednesday because she suffered a severe sprain in her neck last week, which is why she was off weekend live events in Virginia. She learned just this morning that there is a slight herniation above where she had surgery but she is cleared for Sunday.

The videos also feature Nikki talking about who she has coming into town this week, her insane over-packing, her Florida road trip with brother JJ and more.