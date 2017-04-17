bellas-twins

Nikki Bella Reveals Why Her Sister Brie Retired From Wrestling

Published On 04/17/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

The Progress News recently interviewed Nikki Bella, who commented on her sister’s (Brie Bella) retirement from pro wrestling. Here are some of the highlights.

How Brie retired: “Brie retired from WWE because she can’t be a mom and wrestle at the same time. Giving that up and not automatically getting pregnant, I feel like she’s just in this in-between stage. And I think she feels lost and it kind of makes me feel bad for her.”

How pregnancy has been great for her sister: “She looks like she’s due any minute, but yeah she’s due in about four weeks. Pregnancy has been great for her, she’s in the stage where she is getting a bit uncomfortable and can’t wait to have the baby. But she looks so beautiful pregnant, she has this amazing glow.”

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.