Nikki Bella Says A “Half-Naked” Man Tried Abducting Her When She Was A Teenager

Nikki Bella is revealing past battles with depression after a terrifying incident when she was a teenager.

The Total Divas star opened up about the traumatizing experience during a recent interview with Lilian Garcia on the former WWE ring announcer’s Chasing Glory podcast

“I remember walking home one day from school and this car pulled up behind me really slow and it gave me a really weird feeling and all of a sudden it skimmed me and the man was half naked and tried to pull me into his car and saying crazy things to me,” Nikki revealed. “And it was terrifying. I remember like fighting, running to the nearest house, screaming, crying. Like praying the person the person was home because I didn’t know I was being chased. Being a 15-year-old girl, that year I went through so much and it like broke me.”

Nikki’s near abduction wasn’t the only thing that contributed to her depression.

“And then, actually this hits the nail on the head that I literally went into depression, who I thought were two guy friends took a picture up my skirt at school and then passed it around,” she said. “I’ll never forget walking into school that day and everyone’s staring at me and I was like, ‘Why is everyone looking at me?’ And like pointing and laughing. I’m like, ‘What the heck?’ Because I was wearing a thong with my skirt…Imagine a photo like that.”

“I was just destroyed and embarrassed and humiliated,” Nikki continued. “I never wanted to be seen. I literally went home, locked myself in my room for like three days and refused to come out…it made me so depressed and I was so over men too. I think that’s what started to give me independence but it gave me a very big shell. Like putting my emotions away and locking it up and never showing it again.”

Nikki says to this day, she struggles with showing her emotions, but her fiancé John Cena is helping.

“John has really brought that out in me. So I think it was like the first time people saw me give such goo-goo eyes or be so happy and giddy. He would start to break it,” Nikki admits. “John, I have this giddiness with him and I get lost in his big ole arms and I’m swept off my feet. I think my mom is kind of this way too. We’re just such strong women. My mom’s been through so much, so I think that’s where I got it from.”