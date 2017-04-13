Nikki Bella Says WWE Stars Didn’t Want To Wrestle Her After Recovering From Neck Injury

Nikki Bella couldn’t wait to get back in the ring after suffering a career-threatening neck injury, but her fellow Women Superstars were hesitant.

Speaking with PEOPLE Now, the Total Divas star recalls her shock when other wrestlers did not want to compete with her after recovering.

“All the girls would be like, ‘Oh, we don’t want to work with you. I don’t want to re-injure you,’ ” she says.

“That kind of took me by surprise because I was like, ‘Wait, what? I just had the toughest journey of my life, I came back in record time and now people don’t want to get in the ring with me?’ ”

Bella proved everyone wrong when she made her return at SummerSlam last August.

“That was an incredible moment,” she recalls. “I literally was told, ‘You have that one percent chance of getting back in that ring,’ and when I did, woo!”

