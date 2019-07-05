Nikki Bella Speaks Out About Lack Of Appreciation

During her recent podcast, Nikki Bella spoke about her retirement and not being appreciated by some fans:

“I love wrestling. I gave 13 years of my life. I beat my body up. I I just –I mean it was my world. And it’s so sad sometimes when I see the lack of respect or like, not the appreciation, like you know how badly I wish I could go out there and wrestle again and do it for the fans, and do it for us like I have risked my life and I will never get. And you know what. I’m a human being sometimes we’d like to be acknowledged or appreciated and the fact that I gave so much and I will never get to stand in that ring and have the ‘Thank you Nikki’ chant, or have just even give my last final words like that’s it. I found out Thursday before WrestleMania and I’m done. That’s it. And the people want to blame me like, ‘oh, look you do all those things. She doesn’t care.’ I do care but my life has to go on. I have to go look at all those open doors and run right through them like Wonder Woman and take them on. And it’s just like I pray one, Brie, we will be appreciated by that crowd.”