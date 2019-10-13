Nikki Bella Talks About Her Sex Life With Artem Chigvintsev

During her recent podcast, Nikki Bella commented on her sex life with former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev:

“Oh, 100 percent. The best I’ve ever had. Like, the vagina smiles every time. Artem and I have an amazing sex life. When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya… Once you have a dancer, you don’t go back. That’s it. If he leaves me, I’m going to the ballet every night because that’s that. The best I’ve ever had. Like, the vagina smiles every time. Artem and I have an amazing sex life. [Dancers] have, like, this feminine energy and then when it gets to the bedroom, that’s when the man comes out. And you’re like, ‘Whoa.’ And how he works my body, he dances on it.”