Nikki Bella Talks DWTS Elimination, Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler Hype SmackDown, Ric Flair 30 For 30

"@REALBobbyRoode, you're going to find out that no one, NO ONE can ever beat me…. It's just TOO BAD, I'm TOO GOOD!" – @HEELZiggler #SDLive pic.twitter.com/tMbLbOIgKz — WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2017

– Above and below are videos of Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler cutting backstage promos on tonight’s 2 of 3 Falls match on SmackDown. The winner will earn a spot on the men’s blue brand team at SmackDown for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination match. Ziggler gets fired up and Roode is about to find out that no one can ever beat him. Ziggler says it’s too bad that he’s just too damn good.

Roode says Ziggler’s whining & complaining will finally come to an end this week. Roode goes on and says he’s better than Ziggler and he’s absolutely glorious, and tonight’s SmackDown will also be absolutely glorious.

– WWE posted this new preview for ESPN’s “30 For 30” special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, which premieres at 10pm EST next Tuesday, November 7th. The video features comments from WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

– As noted, Nikki Bella was eliminated on last week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars on ABC, making it to week 7 with partner Artem Chigvintsev. Nikki noted on Twitter last night that she was shocked at the elimination but as seen below, she took to Instagram this afternoon and issued a longer statement about competing on the show: