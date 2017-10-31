Nikki Bella Talks DWTS Elimination, Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler Hype SmackDown, Ric Flair 30 For 30

"@REALBobbyRoode, you're going to find out that no one, NO ONE can ever beat me…. It's just TOO BAD, I'm TOO GOOD!" – @HEELZiggler #SDLive pic.twitter.com/tMbLbOIgKz
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2017
– Above and below are videos of Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler cutting backstage promos on tonight’s 2 of 3 Falls match on SmackDown. The winner will earn a spot on the men’s blue brand team at SmackDown for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination match. Ziggler gets fired up and Roode is about to find out that no one can ever beat him. Ziggler says it’s too bad that he’s just too damn good.
Roode says Ziggler’s whining & complaining will finally come to an end this week. Roode goes on and says he’s better than Ziggler and he’s absolutely glorious, and tonight’s SmackDown will also be absolutely glorious.
Last night at #WWERaleigh, @REALBobbyRoode had one final, GLORIOUS message for his #2OutOf3FallsMatch opponent @HEELZiggler! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/lAWcC0xgT7
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2017
– WWE posted this new preview for ESPN’s “30 For 30” special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, which premieres at 10pm EST next Tuesday, November 7th. The video features comments from WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.
– As noted, Nikki Bella was eliminated on last week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars on ABC, making it to week 7 with partner Artem Chigvintsev. Nikki noted on Twitter last night that she was shocked at the elimination but as seen below, she took to Instagram this afternoon and issued a longer statement about competing on the show:
Goodness where do I begin Bella Army I just LOVE you all so much! Your continued love and support for Brie and I is truly the most incredible thing in the world! We wouldn’t be who we are today without you all. And I wouldn’t have been on DWTS from the start and till last night without you all! So thank you thank you! Secondly, my @dancingabc family My goodness I didn’t know I could gain so many new family members so quickly! This has been one of the most incredible journeys of my life! From the crew, to the producers, to the staff, to the wardrobe team, to catering, to the hair and makeup team, the cast and dancers wow I just love you all so much! You create such a positive environment it’s so empowering! I couldn’t have done any of this without you all piecing me together and turning me into a dancing competitor! I will miss you all SO much! And lastly, had to of course save the best for last, my @theartemc You are truly a one of a kind! Such a sweet, gentle soul. I hope the world gets to know you like I have. Thank you for pushing me beyond my limits, going so out of my comfort zone that I didn’t think it was possible, making me vulnerable, brave, and truly fearless. I know I’ll never put my feet together or control these hips lol but you made this fierce fighter into an elegant dancing queen! Who knew! I will miss putting you in wrestling moves constantly haha, having our coffee talks, rehearsals, laughing and just having so much fun! You truly made this journey for me UNFORGETTABLE… and I will never ever thank you enough for that! Love you DWTS family! Always and forever!
Goodness where do I begin ☺️ Bella Army I just LOVE you all so much! Your continued love and support for Brie and I is truly the most incredible thing in the world! We wouldn’t be who we are today without you all. And I wouldn’t have been on DWTS from the start and till last night without you all! So thank you thank you! Secondly, my @dancingabc family 💛 My goodness I didn’t know I could gain so many new family members so quickly! This has been one of the most incredible journeys of my life! From the crew, to the producers, to the staff, to the wardrobe team, to catering, to the hair and makeup team, the cast and dancers wow I just love you all so much! You create such a positive environment it’s so empowering! I couldn’t have done any of this without you all piecing me together and turning me into a dancing competitor! I will miss you all SO much! And lastly, had to of course save the best for last, my @theartemc 😊 You are truly a one of a kind! Such a sweet, gentle soul. I hope the world gets to know you like I have. Thank you for pushing me beyond my limits, going so out of my comfort zone that I didn’t think it was possible, making me vulnerable, brave, and truly fearless. I know I’ll never put my feet together or control these hips lol but you made this fierce fighter into an elegant dancing queen! Who knew! 😜 I will miss putting you in wrestling moves constantly haha, having our coffee talks, rehearsals, laughing and just having so much fun! You truly made this journey for me UNFORGETTABLE… and I will never ever thank you enough for that! Love you DWTS family! Always and forever! 💛💃🏽🕺🏼