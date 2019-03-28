Nikki Bella Talks More About Why She Is Retiring

During their first podcast, Nikki Bella talked more about her retirement from wrestling.

“Something we really couldn’t air on Total Bellas is that people didn’t realize how hard my comeback was for me to go back to a place that I called home and met the love of my life.”

“Something else to bring up is, when they showed you that I made the decision because I couldn’t hang with the girls in the ring anymore, what they also don’t air — because they never want me to talk about my neck — is … it’s because of my neck.”

“You saw what happened to Paige. Paige and I have the same hardware. So if I was to get kicked in the back of the head, I would get paralyzed too or even worse.”