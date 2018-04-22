Nikki Bella Teases WWE In-Ring Return With Brie

The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie), who were last seen on WWE television at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in January, have teased a return to in-ring action after having this exchange with SmackDown General Manager Paige on Twitter.

Women's #TagTitles? A championship that needs to be defended each week? This is just the BEGINNING of what we'd like to see @RealPaigeWWE instate as new #SDLive GM! https://t.co/wMgkPWyTaR — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018

Hey @RealPaigeWWE 🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️👯‍♀️ Brie and I would love to put the SnapBack, Nike kicks, jersey, flannel, headband, and twin power back on in that WWE ring! Feeling pretty ICONIC…. 😏 N https://t.co/2N7csMewUr — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 21, 2018