Nikki Bella Teases WWE In-Ring Return With Brie

The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie), who were last seen on WWE television at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in January, have teased a return to in-ring action after having this exchange with SmackDown General Manager Paige on Twitter.
Women's #TagTitles? A championship that needs to be defended each week? This is just the BEGINNING of what we'd like to see @RealPaigeWWE instate as new #SDLive GM! https://t.co/wMgkPWyTaR
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018
Hey @RealPaigeWWE 🙋🏽♀️🙋🏽♀️👯♀️ Brie and I would love to put the SnapBack, Nike kicks, jersey, flannel, headband, and twin power back on in that WWE ring! Feeling pretty ICONIC…. 😏 N https://t.co/2N7csMewUr
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 21, 2018
Don't tease me with a good time!!! #TwinMagic https://t.co/eVuUOwFngw
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 22, 2018
Lolololololol looks like @BillieKayWWE & I need to teach these has-beens that it’s out with the old & in with #TheIIconics 💋 #BlahBlahBlah pic.twitter.com/taTKInAwsk
— Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) April 21, 2018