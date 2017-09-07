Nikki Bella Thinks John Cena Is ‘The Best Talent There Has Ever Been On The Mic’

Nikki Bella was interviewed by The Mirror to promote the second season of Total Bellas, and as you would expect, she talked about John Cena.

During the interview, she talked about his recent war of words with Roman Reigns and why the those who question his commitment to wrestling are way off base.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me because as his fiancée, it’s hard for me not to get upset when I hear stuff about John,” she said. “I see John all the time behind the scenes and I know his love for wrestling, I know his love for the fans and his love for the talent. … So when I hear certain things about him, whether it’s online or it’s someone in an interview, it’s hard not to get upset, because it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I don’t think I’ve met one person yet in the 10 years I’ve been here who loves WWE as much as John. He says ‘yes’ to everything, even if it’s missing Thanksgiving, if he needs to be somewhere, for Make-A-Wish or for WWE, he’s there. The thing is all the talent know this, they all know it, they may say certain things, but they know how much John helps everyone. He made me very proud on Monday night. You can say what you want about him, but there is a reason why he is still here because he means so much.”

As for Cena’s promo battle with Reigns, she’s really into it.

“I absolutely loved it. I even have chills right now thinking about it,” Nikki said. “One, I think John is absolutely the best talent there has ever been on the mic. I don’t think anyone comes close to him. He just brings this reality to it, every time he is on the mic and you are just like ‘how am I going to hang in here with him?’ He is so quick. I think that is what has made him an amazing actor, especially with comedy, his improv is unreal. He knows how to interact with a live crowd and however a live crowd is feeling, he knows how to turn a crowd. To me I just watch him and I am in awe. I think it’s time for him and Roman to be in that ring and to say what they have said. I loved it.”