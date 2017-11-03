Nikki Bella To Appear At DWTS Finale (Video), WWE Stars Visit UK Parliament, WWE Stock

– Above is video of Nikki Bella’s first interview with WWE since being eliminated from Dancing With The Stars earlier this week. Nikki says DWTS was an incredible experience, one she will keep with her forever. She learned to push her limits, let her guard down and become vulnerable, and to be brave. Nikki also talks about which WWE Superstars she thinks would be a good fit for DWTS. She also confirms that she will be on the season finale of the show for one more dance.

– WWE stock was up 0.46% today, closing at $26.38 per share. Today’s high was $26.70 and the low was $26.14.

– Politician Tulip Siddiq gave a UK Parliament tour to RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz earlier today in London. Below are photos:

#TeamRude had an exclusive tour or the UK parliament! It was incredible 🇬🇧👑@AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/MEK8KbmcB7 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) November 3, 2017