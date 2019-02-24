Nikki Bella Wins Award For Best Actress In A Reality Series

Nikki Bella won the award for Best Actress in a Reality Series for her work on E!’s Total Bellas on Friday night at the Women’s Image Network Awards. The WIN Awards strive to advance a gender-balanced world and increase the value of women and girls by celebrating outstanding film and television.
On winning the award, Nikki posted the following:
I’m SO incredibly happy! I won the WIN Award last night for best actress in a reality series! Very tough competition and love everything all the women give in this category. It isn’t easy to open up your whole life and heart to the world but because of the incredible connection I have with all my @totalbellas viewers it makes it beyond worth it. And to be recognized for it is such an amazing feeling! Wow! Thank you all for supporting me and loving me through the good and the bad. And thank you for continuing to help @thebriebella @totalbellas and I become a success. Couldn’t have done it without our Bella Army! And @eentertainment viewers! As well as our crew @bunimmurray who is truly our family as well. So many amazing, hard working souls that make @totalbellas 💛💛💛💛 And can’t forget my home @wwe and the road that they and we all keep paving for women. It truly is beautiful. And lastly thank you @thewinawards such an honor to be nominated, to present and to share a room with such incredibly strong and inspiring women that have broken so many barriers in Hollywood. Every time I leave this event I feel stronger and damn proud to be a woman! Ok need to pop some bottles of @belleradici and celebrate! 🍷🥂🍾 PS thank you @joylynnjohnson for being my date! And supporting us Female WWE Superstars constantly! We love you! #winawards #womenempowerment #womenempoweringwomen #totalbellas #fearlessnikki #reality #hollywood #bellaarmy #wwe