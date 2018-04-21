Nikki Bella’s First Social Media Posts Since Separation With John Cena, WWE Commentator To Cover NFL Draft For SiriusXM

– Nikki Bella sent out these tweets about letting go and moving forward after her public separation with John Cena:

– WWE sent out the following:

WWE 205 Live’s Vic Joseph to cover NFL Draft for SiriusXM and other networks

WWE 205 Live’s Vic Joseph will be involved in upcoming national and regional coverage of the 2018 NFL Draft this week, appearing on the following shows:

– Sunday, April 22: SiriusXM Fantasy Football Franchise Mode — airing on Sirius channel 210 or XM channel 87 (10 p.m. ET)

– Thursday, April 26: SiriusXM Post Draft Show — airing on Sirius channel 210 or XM channel 87 (following that evening’s coverage of the 2018 NFL Draft)

– Thursday, April 26 – Saturday, April 28: the Cleveland Browns Network

– Monday, April 30: Joseph joins NFL players Matt Finkes and Zach Boren to break down all seven rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft — airing on the EBSN Network

Prior to joining WWE, Joseph was a host and reporter on the Cleveland Browns Network for five years, and he’s excited to cover the gridiron’s emerging talent.