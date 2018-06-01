Nikki Bella’s Statement On Status Of Her Relationship With John Cena

Us Magazine reported earlier this week that John Cena and Nikki Bella are now back together.

Nikki spoke with TMZ and confirmed in a statement that they are working on the relationship. Nikki said they have seen each other a few times and are trying to work things out, day by day. WWE.com even covered the story once E! News reported that the couple is “working on their relationship” just one month after splitting up.

A representative for Nikki issued the following statement to E! News:

“Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support.”