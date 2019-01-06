Nikki Cross Appears At WWE Live Event, Mick Foley Returns To WWE Title Win Site, NXT

— Nikki Cross showed up to play at Saturday night’s WWE SmackDown live event in Greensboro, North Carolina as she teamed up with Lana against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville — we don’t know yet who won.

Chaos, mischief and mayhem….oh my!!!! Naughty little Nikki running around weeeeeeeeeeeeee hahhahahahaha https://t.co/F1uCNcMFDF — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) January 6, 2019

Cross, Lacey Evans, EC3, Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight), and Lars Sullivan are all set to debut soon on either Raw or SmackDown LIVE television. While Cross’ appearance tonight doesn’t necessarily confirm that she’s joining SmackDown LIVE, we reported that WWE plans on having her join the blue brand.

— Last Saturday marked the 20-year anniversary of Mick Foley winning the WWE Championship, beating The Rock (with help from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin). This was a taped show, so it was broadcast on January 4, 1999, (which is the date WWE officially recognizes as beginning the title run). WWE posted a video on Friday of Foley returning to the site of his title win — the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts — to reminisce.

— Who will take home the Future Star of NXT Award?

As announced on the latest episode of NXT, the nominees are Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake, and Jaxson Ryker), Dominik Dijakovic, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Shafir & Duke (Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke), and Kona Reeves.