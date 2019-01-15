Nikki Cross, EC3, Heavy Machinery, and Lacey Evans Debut On WWE RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Nikki Cross, EC3, Heavy Machinery, and Lacey Evans made their debuts on this week’s edition of WWE RAW. EC3 and Evans appeared in backstage segments while Nikki Cross teamed up with Bayley and Natalya in a victory against The Riott Squad. Heavy Machinery interrupted Alexa Bliss’ interview segment with Paul Heyman.

