Nikki Cross, EC3, Heavy Machinery, and Lacey Evans Debut On WWE RAW

Nikki Cross, EC3, Heavy Machinery, and Lacey Evans made their debuts on this week’s edition of WWE RAW. EC3 and Evans appeared in backstage segments while Nikki Cross teamed up with Bayley and Natalya in a victory against The Riott Squad. Heavy Machinery interrupted Alexa Bliss’ interview segment with Paul Heyman.

. @NikkiCrossWWE HAS ARRIVED ON THE RED BRAND! #RAW pic.twitter.com/9I8cdxIEmQ

We now take you to the @therealec3 Moment, already in progress.

…

…

Thank you. This has been the EC3 Moment. pic.twitter.com/7fEH4yErCE

— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 15, 2019