Nikki Cross Impressed People Backstage, Paul Heyman On Brock Lesnar’s Win

— According to PWInsider.com, a lot of people were “pleasantly surprised” backstage by the huge pop Nikki Cross received during her ring entrance for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Entering at No. 8, Cross failed to eliminate anyone. She was the third competitor to get eliminated, by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

On her Rumble appearance, Cross tweeted the following:

We keep going. We keep scratching and clawing. We move forward. pic.twitter.com/QSK2KPOtd9 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) January 28, 2019

— In this backstage interview with Dasha Fuentes at the Royal Rumble, an enraged Paul Heyman is in disbelief that anyone could think Finn Balor is capable of beating Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.