Nikki Cross NXT Takeover Hype (Video), WWE Legend Birthdays, WWE Top 10 High-Flying Big Men
Published On 05/15/2017 | News
– As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at high-flying big men including Roman Reigns, the late Umaga, Bam Bam Bigelow, Mike Awesome, Test, Rikishi, Vader, Kane, Big Show and The Undertaker.
– WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons turns 59 today while fellow Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich turns 60.
– Nikki Cross taunts WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Ruby Riot ahead of their Triple Threat at “Takeover: Chicago” next weekend in this new video:
.@NikkiCrossWWE can't wait to get her hands on @WWEAsuka at #NXTTakeOver: Chicago…
Tickets are still available at https://t.co/JEArcyEXTi! pic.twitter.com/sEH04okaxb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 14, 2017