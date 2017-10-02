Nikki Cross On Eric Young’s Vision For SAnitY, How She Transforms Before Going Out, Being Unique

WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross recently spoke with Brian Campbell of ESPN.com. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Transforming into her SAnitY persona before going out:

“Basically I just think about stuff that would make me that angry at the world and things that make me distressed. It’s basically thinking about every bad thing that ever happened to me or a family member and you just bring it to the surface. The whole world is against you.

“This is so competitive that it’s easy for me to get into that mindset because it’s like, ‘No, this is mine.’ With SAnitY, our mindset is, ‘We’re taking it. We’re taking this industry and we are going to change this industry.’ We are going to make everyone rethink the way this industry is. That’s an easy mindset to get into because that’s the way we feel.”

Eric Young’s vision for SAnitY that has rubbed off on the other members:

“We are vicious and we are here to take. We want to reinvent this industry. We want to change the way that people look at groups and stables. We want to do so much more than has been done before.”

How she describes herself as a performer:

“At the end of the day, there is no one else in the world like me, so my wrestling style isn’t going to be like anyone else either. Human beings aren’t the same so wrestlers aren’t the same. I’m me and there is no one else like me. I’m going to keep doing that because it’s me.”